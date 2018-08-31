Rebecca Gordon’s Labor Day Menu

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the bread loaf to the bottom but not all the way through crosswise & lengthwise into 1-inch cubes using a serrated knife. Place the loaf onto a lightly greased foil-lined half sheet pan. Stir together the butter, the garlic & the chives. Gently pull apart the bread cubes & spoon the butter mixture into the crevasses. Repeat over the entire loaf. Cover the bread loosely with foil & bake 10 minutes. Meanwhile, using a box grater, shred the cheeses & toss them together with the pimientos, the bacon & the parsley in a large bowl. Remove the bread from oven & let stand 1 to 2 minutes. Gently pull apart the bread cubes; generously stuff the cheese mixture into the bread crevasses. Repeat over the entire loaf. Return the bread to the oven & bake uncovered 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted & bubbly.