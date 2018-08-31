Rebecca Gordon’s Labor Day Menu

Pimiento Cheese-Bacon Tailgating Bread
Ingredients:
1 1/2-lb artisan bread loaf
1/2 cup melted butter
3 garlic cloves, pressed
3 Tbsp chopped fresh chives
1 {8-oz} package extra sharp Cheddar cheese
1 {8-oz} package Monterey Jack cheese with peppers
1 {4-oz} jar diced pimientos, drained
8 cooked & crumbled bacon slices
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the bread loaf to the bottom but not all the way through crosswise & lengthwise into 1-inch cubes using a serrated knife. Place the loaf onto a lightly greased foil-lined half sheet pan. Stir together the butter, the garlic & the chives. Gently pull apart the bread cubes & spoon the butter mixture into the crevasses. Repeat over the entire loaf. Cover the bread loosely with foil & bake 10 minutes. Meanwhile, using a box grater, shred the cheeses & toss them together with the pimientos, the bacon & the parsley in a large bowl. Remove the bread from oven & let stand 1 to 2 minutes. Gently pull apart the bread cubes; generously stuff the cheese mixture into the bread crevasses. Repeat over the entire loaf. Return the bread to the oven & bake uncovered 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted & bubbly.
Peach Jezebel Chicken Kabobs
Ingredients:
12 {6-inch} wooden skewers
2 lbs chicken tenderloins, cut into pieces
1/2 cup peach preserves
3 Tbsp whole grain mustard
2 Tbsp prepared horseradish
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
Garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
Soak the wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes. Thread the chicken onto the skewers. Place the threaded chicken in a shallow pan in a single layer. Whisk together the preserves, the mustard, the horseradish, the oil, the garlic, the salt & the pepper in a small bowl. Pour over the chicken, coating both sides well. Cover & refrigerate 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Grill over direct Medium heat, about 350 to 400 degrees, 5 minutes per side or until the juices run clear. Remove from the grill. Season generously with additional salt & freshly ground pepper. Sprinkle with cilantro. Substitute orange marmalade or apricot preserves for an equally tasty variation. Serve the kabobs over mixed greens or in a pita pocket with hummus for a tasty sandwich.
Horseradish Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
12 hard-cooked eggs
5 to 6 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp prepared horseradish
1/4 tsp table salt
Paprika & freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Cut the eggs in half & remove the yolks. Mash the yolks well in a medium bowl with a fork. Whip in the mayonnaise & the mustard with a fork. Stir in the horseradish & the salt. Fill a disposable pastry bag with the yolk mixture. Snip the end of the bag about an inch from the bottom. Fill the egg white halves with the mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Sprinkle with paprika & pepper just before serving. Deviled eggs make ritzy lunch salad additions plus they pack in a bit of filling protein. Consider skipping the classic salad dressing & drizzle with a fresh burst of lemon juice instead.
Gridiron Whiskey Caramel Corn
Ingredients:
2 {3-oz} bags plain microwave popcorn, popped {about 12 cups}
2/3 cup lightly salted dry roasted peanuts
1/3 cup lightly salted smoked almonds
1 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/3 cup sorghum
1/4 tsp kosher salt
3 Tbsp whiskey
1/4 tsp baking soda
It’s okay to stir the mixture as it comes to a boil so the butter blends into the sugar making it homogenous. As bubbles begin to pop over the surface, remove the spoon & do not use it again or rinse & dry it well to prevent the sugar from crystallizing creating a grainy texture.
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Coat two half-sheet pans with cooking spray & set aside. Microwave the popcorn according to package instructions. Place the popcorn in a very large bowl. Discard any unpopped kernals. Stir in the peanuts & the almonds. Set aside. Bring the brown sugar, the butter, the sorghum & the salt to a boil in a 3 1/2-quart saucepan over Medium-High heat. Continue cooking an additional 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Carefully stir in the whiskey until blended. Stir in the baking soda. Pour the hot sugar mixture over the popcorn mixture. Stir well & spread into the prepared pans. Bake 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, or until coated & crisp, rotating the pans halfway through baking. Remove from the oven. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container. Toss with Almond Footballs just before serving, if desired.
