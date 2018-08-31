Police warn drivers of extra traffic in Pelham this weekend

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is putting out a warning for drivers Friday evening - expect a lot of traffic
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre is getting ready for the big night. It’s Lynard Skynrd, Hank Williams Jr. and Marshall Tucker Band all on one bill.
Signs are up saying expect traffic delays.
“I would suggest coming down here another way if you can. If you can, carpool down here. I would suggest you do that,” Edwin Burner said.
The Pelham Police Department is worried about traffic jams. On social media the police is warning drivers to say out of the area if you don’t have to be here. There are concerns about the concert, holiday traffic and construction on the interstate.
Burner works in Pelham and plans to leave way before the concert starts. People who live in Pelham want to be home and off the roadways.
“It’s very congested here. I try to get in before the concert starts. So I won’t have to deal with traffic,” Marilyn Williams said.
The Pelham Police Department plans to have extra officers on hand to handle the expected congestion.
“They usually do a pretty good job of keeping everything moving pretty well. So hopefully if it goes like this it will be great,” Erin Sides said.
