Owner of pot-belly pig helps start SOWS Pig Rescue

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but Ribs isn’t a dog - and he has a few new tricks.
He’s a min pot-belly pig that’s the beloved pet of Kimberly McDonald and her family - all 250 pounds of him.
“He eats all kinds of vegetables,” McDonald explains. “He loves tomatoes, cucumbers, he gets a salad just like we do.”
And he stays in the house, just like she does.
McDonald also fosters two other pigs. They’re part of a pig rescue group she and a friend recently started called SOWS.
They’ve seen the recent hog sightings in Jefferson County and believe most of them are pets.
“I think they get them because they’re cute as piglets. And then they grow and they’re not cute anymore,” she says.
McDonald says it’s like having a 2-year-old for 15 years, especially if they’re not neutered.
“I think that’s part of what’s happening. A lot of why these pigs are showing up around here - the owners aren’t neutering them,” she says.
That’s the first thing SOWS does when they get a pig. Then they work to socialize the animals.
McDonald says they make good pets, but she encourages potential owners to do their homework.
“If you’ve done the research and feel like you want to do that, rescue, don’t purchase. Adopt, don’t shop,” she said.
If you’d like to get in touch with McDonald, you can send a private message to her Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.