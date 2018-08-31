New taxes boost Hoover budget by millions

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover mayor Frank Brocato presented the budget for the next fiscal year at Thursday’s city work session, saying they’re able to do a lot more thanks to a tax increase passed by the council a few weeks ago.
Brocato hopes to hire more police, more firefighters and more school resource officers. And, after having to make major cuts in this past budget, he’s implementing new ways the city can be prepared for the future.
The proposed budget came to $125 million. The city of Hoover now has an extra $14 million thanks in part to a half-cent tax increase and a $2 increase in a lodging fee. Increases that not everyone on the council wanted.
“It was a tough thing for our council to do, but I had citizens come up to me every day and say they understood. They wanted great services in Hoover and they understood it costs to do business,” says Brocato.
Without the increase, the city was facing a shortfall of between $4 and $7 million. The budget also reflects the findings of a new salary study that suggested increases in order for Hoover to be competitive. Brocato says it’s needed among their public safety.
“And all these things affect the morale. We’ve got some great, great employees that do a wonderful job,” he said.
In the past, the city has added $100,000 to the reserves, They now hope to add half a million, setting a new standard going forward. Also in the spirit of being prepared, they’re asking city departments to plan ahead five years.
“Typically those are very big ticket items. Fire engines are $500,000. A fire station could be a million. So we want to be able to look out five years down the road and start taking money each year and applying it to that five-year plan,” said Brocato.
Being prepared is a sentiment echoed by councilman Mike Shaw.
“Whatever we do with revenue, it’s still all the people’s money and we need to be very careful about how we spend it,” says Shaw.
Brocato also requested that they not increase employee’s health insurance. He believes this is a very conservative budget that will serve the city well in the next year.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.