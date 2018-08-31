Mississippi could beat Alabama to a statewide lottery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Add Mississippi to the list of states who have approved a lottery.
The vote happened this week in a special session. It’s only waiting for the governor’s signature. This would mean Alabama is the last state in the southeast to not join the Lottery Bandwagon, but it hasn’t been from the lack of trying.
State Senator Jim McClendon, (R) District 11, proposed a few lottery bills. One of those bills made it out of the house and senate a couple of years ago, but it later died.
"I hear from my constituents all the time that they want a lottery or the opportunity to vote on the lottery,” said McClendon.
He said the state is missing out on millions
"Every state touching Alabama is the recipient of Alabama dollars and they are taking Alabama dollars and making it tax revenue in these other states,” he said.
It’s a sentiment State Representative Juandalynn Givan echoed from across the aisle. The democrat lawmaker representative house district said the lottery should be a high priority in the next legislative session.
"We need to just come to the table with a total gaming package and just once for all solve and resolve this issue of gaming in the state of Alabama,” said Givan.
But it’s not that easy. There have several bills shot down and even a vote by the people that has failed.
"We take all of these millions of millions of dollars that can go to our state coffers. that is so needed,” she said.
