Labor Day gas prices the highest in four years

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Pain at the pump is being felt in record numbers. Experts say this summer, gas prices have been the highest they’ve been in four years.
If you’re planning to hit the road for Labor Day, you’ll feel that pinch. Across the nation, the average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.84 per gallon for the weekend. That’s a twenty cent increase from Labor Day 2017.
The average price of a gallon of gas in Alabama is $2.53, according to AAA Alabama. Alabama tends to have lower prices compared to other states in the nation.
We spoke with drivers today say they’re not really surprised by what they’re seeing. But is it affecting how much they drive?
Some are frustrated. Others are taking it in stride. And some are finding ways around it.
"As a college student, it definitely does,” says Shange Outlaw. “I like to travel a lot and it’s been keeping me in the house a little bit. I like to keep my money in my pocket” he says.
Mitchell Raley calls the prices irritating. “But what can we do about it? The government’s going to set the price and we’re going to have to pay it so, nothing else we can do,” he says.
Lovell Edwards seems to agree. "I’m a little bit disappointed, but yet, I guess we have to accept things the way they are,” says Edwards.
One driver gave us some tips like finding rewards programs they can join or using gas tracker apps to find the lowest prices.
Prices are expected to drop in the next few weeks as fall rolls in, but experts say next summer, we could see record prices again.
