JeffCo sheriff announces new school safety plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale announced his school safety plan Thursday.
Hale plans to used retire deputies and other law enforcement officers to provide school resource officers at all 56 county schools. At this time SROs are only patrolling high schools and middle schools.
Another key part of the plan is creating a Threat Assessment Team. Its goal is to identify students who could be a threat and provide resources to help them.
The cost of the plan is said to be $1.2 million and will be split between the sheriff’s office and the Jefferson County Board of Education. Hale hopes to have the SROs at all schools by October 1.
