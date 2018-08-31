Best chance for storms sets up Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tracking spotty showers north of I-20 that are moving north with time. Most areas are mostly cloudy, and it doesn’t feel too bad outside. This afternoon a few showers and or storms pop up, but will be isolated in nature. Data continues to indicate a wave of showers and storms coming up from the south this evening, and that could mean wet weather for a few high school football games.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Heading to Atlanta or Orlando to watch your favorite football team play on Saturday? Showers and storms will be possible especially in Florida. Widely scattered rain and storms will be possible this weekend locally, though the greatest coverage looks to set up along the Gulf Coast and west towards Louisiana. High pressure over the Atlantic builds westward early next week, and that will lead to only isolated showers and storms on Labor Day and hot temperatures.
Tropical Update: Tropical development is occurring off the coast of Africa, and soon we will have Tropical Storm Florence. Florence is forecast to become a hurricane and track westward over Labor Day Weekend. Data as of now does not show it impacting the United States.
We are also watching a wave over Hispaniola that is forecast to track towards the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, but there is only a 10 percent chance of it developing into a tropical depression.
Just a few spotty showers so far today.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.