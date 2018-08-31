Driving simulator helps Vestavia Hills firefighters hone skills

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - Firefighters can have a hard time trying to maneuver a big truck down the street in emergency situations.
But firefighters in Vestavia Hills might have a little less stress thanks to a simulator that travels the state.
"It feels like a truck - acts like a truck,” says Vestavia Hills fire truck operator Mat Burkett.
The simulator is provided by the Alabama Fire College and Fort Payne Fire Department. It helps firefighters hone their skills in a safe environment.
"It provides common obstacle we may come across. Not everyone pulls to the right or stops when they hear the sirens,” says Vestavia Hills Capt. Ryan Farrell.
Experts say It’s more important driver get to the fire safely. They add that a lot of accidents occur because of speed and carelessness.
"It’s a good tool to have and it’s an excellent training so, it’s very real,” Burkett says.
