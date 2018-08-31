Defense stifles Savannah State as UAB blanks Tigers, 52-0

The following is from the UAB Athletics Department:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UAB football team notched its second largest margin of victory in program history on Thursday night as the Blazers defeated Savannah State 52-0 at Legion Field in front of 27,124 fans.
The Blazer defense held the Tigers to 178 yards of total offense and just 23 yards through the air en route to its first shutout since Nov. 29, 2008, against UCF. The 23 yards passing are the second fewest given up by UAB since allowing 10 yards through the air against WKU on Oct. 5, 1996.
“These was our fans here, and really, a great job as they always do,” said head coach Bill Clark. “We’ve got a big road game next week and then we’ll be playing Tulane at 12 p.m. the week after next, which is a really great opponent. Hopefully they’ll come out and support us again. We’re very appreciative of them.”
Sophomore running back Spencer Brown tallied his seventh career 100-yard rushing performance which moved into fourth place on UAB’s career 100-yard rushing list. He finished with 102 yards on 18 carries.
Senior wide receiver Collin Lisa had a career night with 10 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback A.J. Erdely threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Kristopher Moll had a team-high five tackles, while Jamell Garcia-Williams had four tackles, two TFL and a sack. Chris Woolbright and Brontae Harris each had interceptions, while Woolbright returned his to the house for a touchdown.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
UAB marched down the field on its opening drive as Spencer Brown picked up 41 yards on five carries, and finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. The Blazer offense had 123 yards on 22 plays in the opening quarter.
The defense sparked the offense as two second quarter interceptions turned into points for the Blazers. With Savannah State backed up in its own end, Woolbright recorded his second career interception and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown, giving UAB a 14-0 lead.
Brontae Harris snagged his second career INT on the ensuing drive to set up the offense with excellent field position on the Savannah State 43-yard line. From there, the Blazers needed five plays to find the end zone, capped with A.J. Erdely finding Andre Wilson in the corner of the end zone for six, giving UAB a 21-0 lead with 4:55 left in the second.
After forcing a Savannah State three and out, the Green and Gold went to work with a 6-play, 62-yard drive that culminated with Kingston Davis punching it in from one yard out as UAB went up 28-0 at the half.
The Blazer offense put on the steam as they took their opening drive of the second half 75 yards, finishing it off with Erdely connecting with Lisa in the end zone to put UAB up 35-0. UAB tacked on three more points before the end of the third with Nick Vogel adding a 23-yard field goal, putting the Blazers up 38-0.
UAB put up two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Lucious Stanley and James Noble III scored on the ground after drives of seven and eight plays, respectively. The 52-0 final score is the second largest margin of victory in school history.
UP NEXT:
UAB will hit the road next week to play Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 8.