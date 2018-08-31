Cycling safety summit in Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Irondale Police Department wants to protect drivers and cyclists from road rage.
It was August 14 at the intersection of Karl Daly Road and Grants Mill Road. A group of cyclists were waiting to go through the intersection when suddenly a pickup truck blows by them.
"We have to be courteous drivers and we have to realize especially someone on a bicycle have just as much right to be there," Sgt. Michael Mangina said.
Now the Irondale Police Department will be hosting a cycling summit to cover the rules of the road. Jeff McCord is the cyclist and he was with the group that was almost hit.
"You do have that very small portion who feel they have more of a right to road or are very angry," McCord said.
Drivers are now required to give cyclists at least three feet on the road.
A driver says everyone needs to use common sense. "I'm sure cyclists get upset as a driver. Just respect each other's space. Make way for each other," Pope Rivers said.
Both sides have hopes for the summit. "If it's save one life, it's done its job," McCord said.
The cycling summit will be September 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Irondale substation at 5415 Beacon Drive, suite 123.
