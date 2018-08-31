Calhoun Co. contractor killed in Nashville

Gregory Allan Turner. (Source: Family)
By Dixon Hayes | August 31, 2018 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 4:53 PM

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - An Anniston man was killed in a freak accident in Nashville.

Gregory Allan Turner died Thursday while on the job at Davis Elliott Contractors.

A news release from the Nashville police says Turner was at work on the 2900 block of Nolensville Pike when he touched a live wire.

He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Police ruled his death an accident.

Turner’s mother, attorney Shirley Millwood of Ohatchee, says he had two young sons.

