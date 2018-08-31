Calhoun Co. contractor killed in Nashville

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - An Anniston man was killed in a freak accident in Nashville.
Gregory Allan Turner died Thursday while on the job at Davis Elliott Contractors.
A news release from the Nashville police says Turner was at work on the 2900 block of Nolensville Pike when he touched a live wire.
He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Police ruled his death an accident.
Turner’s mother, attorney Shirley Millwood of Ohatchee, says he had two young sons.
