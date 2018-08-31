BCS operation director makes deal with Church of the Highlands without board approval

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Church of the Highlands West Birmingham Campus is just weeks from opening, but there might be a snag in where they plan to host Sunday services.
We’re told services will take place at least temporarily at Parker High School. But we found out Thursday, the Birmingham Board of Education didn’t know about a lease that apparently has already been negotiated with Church of the Highlands.
Birmingham BOE President Cheri Gardner says the district’s operations director “acted outside the scope of his duties” when he entered into a three-year $2,500 lease agreement with the Church of the Highlands to use space at Parker High School for Sunday services. This comes after Pastor Chris Hodges announced earlier this year a new church campus will be opening up in one of the city’s high-crime areas.
Gardner tells us the board will vote on the lease agreement sometime in September. Gardner welcomes groups looking to make a difference in the community.
"We know in order for our children to excel and to be the best they can be that its simply not possible for us to do the work alone. We need partners and to that end we welcome partners. They bring tremendous amount of resources,” Gardner said.
The BOE is allowing Highlands to continue moving ahead with plans until September 11.
We’re still waiting to hear back from the district’s operations director for comment as well as Church of the Highlands.
Sources tell us a mock service will take place this Sunday as Highlands prepares to get things ready for services at Parker High School.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.