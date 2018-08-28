UAB is ready for the season opener

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - With the return no longer the battle cry, the UAB Blazers are focused on just one thing this football season - winning football games.
The Blazers return 20 starters from last year's eight-win team. Quarterback A.J. Erdely will lead the offense, while on defense UAB will look to the leadership of safety Broderick Thomas to keep that side of the ball in sync.
"We are just ready to hit someone other than ourselves," said UAB head coach Bill Clark. "We have had a great fall camp because we had the experience to quicken the pace to get ready for the season. It has been great and we are anxious to see how we match up with our opponents."
The winning can begin for the Blazers on Thursday when the Blazers open up with Savannah State at Legion Field around seven o'clock.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.