Store clerk dies after being shot at Sylacauga convenience store

Sylacauga, AL (WBRC) - Sylacauga police are investigating a shooting that happened at the A.O.C Food Mart on Highway 21 around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the female store clerk in her 30s had been shot multiple times. Authorities do not believe this was a robbery.
The clerk was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room where she later died.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Sylacauga Police Department Investigator Vinson at 256-401-2455 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.