Singing, laughing, and crocheting at Birmingham library

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The class is on crocheting, but learning that skill is only a small portion of what you gain.
Students can also expect to take part in some singing, a lot of laughing, and great conversation.
"Never quiet. You have to learn to work with noise now because everybody is talking all the time," explains 76-year-old Joan Black, the instructor of the class at Birmingham's West End Branch Library.
"I learned to crochet in the 4th grade by my teacher," said Black.
The class started after Library Assistant Denise Ford noticed Black's socks.
"She said you made them. I said 'yes I made them.' She said you mind teaching a class here at the library," continued Black.
That was eight years ago. Since then, several students have been through the class. Several of them have been there from the beginning.
"Once they start and see the garment they made, they're excited and want to go on and make something else," said Black.
Some of their creations they keep or sell. Many students crochet gifts for birthdays and Christmas. They also donate to those in need.
"We make lap blankets for nursing homes and people who we know is sick and shut in," explained Black.
New students are always welcome.
"We don't charge," said Black. "It was given to me, and I feel like I should give it to somebody else."
Black said new students often bring new skills they share with the class.
"I always say I'm the instructor, and all of us are teachers," said Black.
Right now, they're learning to cross stitch.
"I'm in the process of trying to do a family tree, which is a year in the making," Black said with a laugh.
The crochet class meets every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.. If you are interested in joining, contact the Birmingham West End Branch Library at 205-226-4089. You can also find more information on the library's website.
