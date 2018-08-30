SIDELINE 2017: Round 2 playoff scores & round 3 pairings

(WBRC) - Here are all the final scores for week 2 of the playoffs from the AHSAA:
CLASS 1A Wadley (11-0) 55, Isabella (10-2) 19 Marengo (9-3) 18, Georgiana (11-0) 0 Maplesville (11-0) 36, Talladega County Central (7-4) 0 Sweet Water (10-1) 41, Brantley (8-4) 13
Addison (10-2) 41, Hackleburg (10-2) 16 South Lamar (9-3) 21, Cedar Bluff (8-4) 14 Cherokee (9-3) 35, Lynn (11-1) 14 Pickens County (10-2) 51, Spring Garden (8-4) 9
CLASS 2A Luverne (10-2) 34, Aliceville (6-5) 30 Leroy (10-2) 35, Ariton (10-2) 21 Goshen (11-1) 42, Thorsby (8-3) 21 St. Luke's Episcopal (10-1) 69, Abbeville (9-3) 34
Sulligent (11-1) 35, Reeltown (7-5) 25 Fyffe (12-0) 56, LaFayette (9-3) 6 Lamar County (8-4) 17, Ranburne (5-7) 7 Lanett (12-0) 41, Sand Rock (9-3) 16
CLASS 3A Mobile Christian (9-3) 24, Gordo (10-2) 0 Clarke County (10-2) 41, Wicksburg (10-2) 14 American Christian (9-3) 35, Montgomery Academy (9-3) 21 Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-1) 42, Oakman (8-4) 14
Sylvania (11-1) 48, West Morgan (10-2) 21 Randolph County (11-1) 35, Fultondale (11-1) 28 Colbert Heights (11-1) 36, Weaver (7-5) 35 Piedmont (11-1) 28, J.B. Pennington (9-3) 13
CLASS 4A Bibb County (11-1) 41, Tallassee (10-2) 16 UMS-Wright (10-2) 28, Montgomery Catholic (10-2) 14 Alabama Christian (10-2) 38, W.S. Neal (6-6) 7 Andalusia (11-1) 30, Saint James (8-4) 0
Hokes Bluff (10-2) 12, Rogers (11-1) 0 Fayette County (10-2) 32, Jacksonville (8-4) 16 Cherokee County (6-6) 28, Wilson (10-2) 24 Saks (12-0) 31, Dora (9-3) 24
CLASS 5A Beauregard (10-1) 30, Calera (7-5) 17 St. Paul's Episcopal (11-1) 37, Carroll (11-1) 13 Demopolis (10-2) 17, Central-Clay County (8-4) 6 Vigor (9-3) 19, Eufaula (9-3) 13
St. Clair County (9-3) 48, Mae Jemison (10-2) 21 Wenonah (10-1) 21, Mortimer Jordan (9-3) 14 Etowah (11-1) 42, Brooks (8-3) 21 Briarwood Christian (12-0) 35, Lee-Huntsville (8-4) 14
CLASS 6A Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) 34, Saraland (8-4) 27 Opelika (9-3) 27, Park Crossing (10-2) 21 Wetumpka (11-1) 27, Carver-Montgomery (5-7) 7 Spanish Fort (11-1) 48, Sidney Lanier (10-2) 26
Austin (12-0) 42, Shades Valley (8-4) 35 Pinson Valley (12-0) 41, Ramsay (6-6) 13 Oxford (12-0) 34, Muscle Shoals (9-3) 7 Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 30, Homewood (10-2) 0
CLASS 7A McGill-Toolen Catholic (12-0) 31, Auburn (10-2) 13 Central-Phenix City (11-0) 42, Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 14
Thompson (12-0) 34, Mountain Brook (8-4) 10 Hoover (9-3) 56, Hewitt-Trussville (11-1) 21
And a look at next week's matchups for the second round of the playoffs:
CLASS 1A Wadley (11-0) at Marengo (9-3), Dixons Mills Maplesville (11-0) at Sweet Water (10-1)
Addison (10-2) at South Lamar (9-3), Millport Pickens County (10-2) at Cherokee (9-3)
CLASS 2A Luverne (10-2) at Leroy (10-2) Goshen (11-1) at St. Luke's Episcopal (10-1), Mobile
Fyffe (12-0) at Sulligent (11-1) Lanett (12-0) at Lamar County (8-4), Vernon
CLASS 3A Mobile Christian (9-3) at Clarke County (10-2), Grove Hill American Christian (9-3) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-1)
Sylvania (11-1) at Randolph County (11-1), Wedowee Piedmont (11-1) at Colbert Heights (11-1)
CLASS 4A Bibb County (11-1) at UMS-Wright (10-2), Mobile Andalusia (11-1) Alabama Christian (10-2), Montgomery
Fayette County (10-2) at Hokes Bluff (10-2) Cherokee County (6-6) at Saks (12-0), Anniston
CLASS 5A Beauregard (10-1) at St. Paul's Episcopal (11-1), Mobile Demopolis (10-2) at Vigor (9-3), Prichard
St. Clair County (9-3) at Wenonah (10-1), Birmingham Etowah (11-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-0)
CLASS 6A Opelika (9-3) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) Spanish Fort (11-1) at Wetumpka (11-1)
Pinson Valley (12-0) at Austin (12-0), Decatur Oxford (12-0) at Clay-Chalkville (10-2)
CLASS 7A McGill-Toolen Catholic (12-0) at Central-Phenix City (11-0) Hoover (9-3) at Thompson (12-0), Alabaster
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.