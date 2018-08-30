SIDELINE 2017: Round 1 playoff scores & round 2 pairings

(WBRC) - Here are all the final scores for week 1 of the playoffs from the AHSAA:
CLASS 1A Isabella (10-1) 26, Millry (5-6) 21 Wadley (10-0) 65, Pleasant Home (5-6) 18 Marengo (8-3) 50, Highland Home (7-4) 0 Georgiana (11-0) 64, Winterboro (5-6) 0
Talladega County Central (7-3) 39, Houston County (8-3) 7 Maplesville (10-0) 49, Linden (7-4) 28 Brantley (8-3) 20, Ragland (5-6) 19 Sweet Water (9-1) 54, Notasulga (5-6) 0
Addison (9-2) 45, Hubbertville (3-7) 13 Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19 South Lamar (8-3) 40, Decatur Heritage (8-3) 39 Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28
Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0 Lynn (11-0) 22, Holy Spirit Catholic (4-7) 14 Spring Garden (8-3) 40, Phillips (6-5) 14 Pickens County (9-2) 34, Meek (7-4) 7
CLASS 2A Luverne (9-2) 47, J.U. Blacksher (6-5) 20 Aliceville (7-4) 46, Samson (4-7) 14 Leroy (9-2) 48, Elba (8-3) 20 Ariton (10-1) 44, R.C. Hatch (4-7) 14
Thorsby (8-2) 42, Geneva County (6-5) 14 Goshen (10-1) 27, Southern Choctaw (4-6) 6 Abbeville (9-2) 16, Keith (6-5) 12 St. Luke's Episcopal (9-1) 42, New Brockton (5-6) 21
Reeltown (7-4) 33, Falkville (7-4) 13 Sulligent (10-1) 42, Westbrook Christian (5-6) 14 LaFayette (9-2) 33, Cleveland (7-4) 19 Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0
Lamar County (7-4) 35, Ider (6-5) 7 Ranburne (5-6) 28, Tarrant (7-3) 12 Sand Rock (9-2) 14, Mars Hill Bible (7-4) 13 Lanett (11-0) 41, Tanner (3-8) 8
CLASS 3A Mobile Christian (8-3) 21, Pike County (8-3) 0 Gordo (10-1) 34, Providence Christian (6-5) 7 Clarke County (9-2) 56, Southside-Selma (7-4) 8 Wicksburg (10-1) 28, Midfield (4-6) 6
American Christian (8-3) 38, Slocomb (5-6) 6 Montgomery Academy (9-2) 26, Bayside Academy (5-6) 13 Oakman (8-3) 31, Daleville (6-5) 12 Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-1) 61, Prattville Christian (3-8) 0
Sylvania (10-1) 37, Ohatchee (8-3) 14 West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0 Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6 Fultondale (11-0) 39, Colbert County (6-5) 3
Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0 Weaver (7-4) 30, Plainview (9-2) 29 J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7 Piedmont (10-1) 26, Geraldine (4-7) 6
CLASS 4A Tallassee (10-1) 35, Thomasville (7-4) 32 Bibb County (10-1) 41, Dale County (7-4) 12 UMS-Wright (9-2) 42, Leeds (7-4) 7 Montgomery Catholic (10-1) 17, Sipsey Valley (4-7) 0
Alabama Christian (9-2) 33, Northside (9-2) 28 W.S. Neal (6-5) 21, Munford (9-2) 12 Saint James (8-3) 62, West Blocton (6-5) 13 Andalusia (10-1) 42, Childersburg (5-6) 14
Hokes Bluff (9-2) 12, Madison Academy (7-4) 10 Rogers (11-0) 45, Haleyville (4-7) 7 Jacksonville (8-3) 43, Randolph (6-5) 13 Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12
Wilson (10-1) 35, Cordova (4-7) 8 Cherokee County (5-6) 21, Sardis (7-4) 14 Dora (9-2) 29, Deshler (7-4) 20 Saks (11-0) 42, Westminster Christian (6-5) 21
CLASS 5A Calera (7-4) 28, Jackson (5-5) 27 Beauregard (9-1) 23, Greenville (5-5) 20 St. Paul's Episcopal (10-1) 48, Marbury (5-6) 6 Carroll (11-0) 12, Talladega (6-5) 6
Central-Clay County (8-3) 42, Charles Henderson (6-5) 14 Demopolis (9-2) 21, Williamson (7-4) 0 Eufaula (9-2) 48, Sylacauga (8-3) 31 Vigor (8-3) 55, Jemison (5-6) 7
St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21 Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0 Wenonah (9-1) 40, Alexandria (8-3) 14 Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12
Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30 Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12 Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21 Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0
CLASS 6A Saraland (8-3) 35, Benjamin Russell (7-4) 7 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) 34, Stanhope Elmore (5-6) 0 Opelika (8-3) 15, Daphne (8-3) 5 Park Crossing (10-1) 35, Bessemer City (4-7) 6
Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, McAdory (6-5) 7 Wetumpka (10-1) 41, Blount (6-5) 7 Sidney Lanier (10-1) 21, Paul Bryant (6-5) 20 Spanish Fort (10-1) 49, Pelham (5-6) 14
Shades Valley (8-3) 34, Pell City (6-5) 7 Austin (11-0) 48, Carver-Birmingham (7-4) 0 Ramsay (6-5) 14, Cullman (7-4) 0 Pinson Valley (11-0) 45, Florence (4-7) 20
Muscle Shoals (9-2) 23, Gardendale (6-5) 20 Oxford (11-0) 30, Hueytown (5-6) 7 Clay-Chalkville (9-2) 21, Athens (5-6) 0 Homewood (10-1) 28, Fort Payne (6-5) 21
CLASS 7A Auburn (10-1) 23, Davidson (7-4) 7 McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0) 35, Jeff Davis (5-6) 14 Lee-Montgomery (7-3) 28, Fairhope (8-3) 7 Central-Phenix City (10-0) 42, Theodore (6-5) 13
Mountain Brook (8-3) 23, Bob Jones (7-4) 22 Thompson (11-0) 35, Huntsville (6-5) 0 Hoover (8-3) 49, Sparkman (7-4) 7 Hewitt-Trussville (11-0) 33, Spain Park (6-5) 21
And a look at next week's matchups for the second round of the playoffs:
CLASS 1A Isabella (10-1) at Wadley (10-0) Marengo (8-3) at Georgiana (11-0) Talladega County Central (7-3) at Maplesville (10-0) Brantley (8-3) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Addison (9-2) at Hackleburg (10-1) South Lamar (8-3) at Cedar Bluff (8-3) Cherokee (8-3) at Lynn (11-0) Spring Garden (8-3) at Pickens County (9-2), Reform
CLASS 2A Luverne (9-2) at Aliceville (6-4) Leroy (9-2) at Ariton (10-1) Thorsby (8-2) at Goshen Abbeville (9-2) at St. Luke's Episcopal (9-1), Mobile
Sulligent (10-1) at Reeltown (7-4) LaFayette (9-2) at Fyffe (11-0) Lamar County (7-4) at Ranburne (5-6) Sand Rock (9-2) at Lanett (11-0)
CLASS 3A Gordo (10-1) at Mobile Christian (8-3) Clarke County (9-2) at Wicksburg (10-1) American Christian (8-3) at Montgomery Academy (9-2) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-1) at Oakman (8-3)
Sylvania (10-1) at West Morgan (10-1) Randolph County (10-1) at Fultondale (11-0) Colbert Heights (10-1) at Weaver (7-4) J.B. Pennington (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
CLASS 4A Tallassee (10-1) at Bibb County (10-1), Centreville UMS-Wright (9-2) at Montgomery Catholic (10-1) W.S. Neal (6-5) at Alabama Christian (9-2), Montgomery Saint James (8-3) at Andalusia (10-1)
Rogers (11-0) at Hokes Bluff (9-2) Jacksonville (8-3) at Fayette County (9-2), Fayette Wilson (10-1) at Cherokee County (5-6), Centre Dora (9-2) at Saks (11-0), Anniston
CLASS 5A Calera (7-4) at Beauregard (9-1) St. Paul's Episcopal (10-1) at Carroll (11-0), Ozark Central-Clay County (8-3) at Demopolis (9-2) Eufaula (9-2) at Vigor (8-3), Prichard
Mae Jemison (10-1) at St. Clair County (8-3), Odenville Wenonah (9-1) at Mortimer Jordan (9-2), Kimberly Brooks (8-2) at Etowah (10-1), Attalla Briarwood Christian (11-0) at Lee-Huntsville (8-3)
CLASS 6A Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) at Saraland (8-3) Park Crossing (10-1) at Opelika (8-3) Wetumpka (10-1) at Carver-Montgomery (5-6) Sidney Lanier (10-1) at Spanish Fort (10-1)
Austin (11-0) at Shades Valley (8-3), Irondale Ramsay (6-5) at Pinson Valley (11-0) Muscle Shoals (9-2) at Oxford (11-0) Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Homewood (10-1)
CLASS 7A Auburn (10-1) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0), Mobile Lee-Montgomery (7-3) at Central-Phenix City (10-0)
Mountain Brook (8-3) at Thompson (11-0), Alabaster Hoover (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (11-0)
