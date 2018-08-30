SIDELINE 2017: Quarterfinal results, Semifinal pairings

(WBRC) - AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs Quarterfinal Results (Friday, Nov. 24)
CLASS 1A Wadley (12-0) 34, Marengo (9-4) 20 Sweet Water (11-1) 26, Maplesville (11-1) 21
South Lamar (10-3) 34, Addison (10-3) 20 Pickens County (11-2) 37, Cherokee (9-4) 8
CLASS 2A Leroy (11-2) 38, Luverne (10-3) 20 Goshen (12-1) 56, St. Luke's Episcopal (10-2) 52
Sulligent (12-1) 35, Fyffe (12-1) 28 Lanett (13-0) 48, Lamar County (8-5) 7
CLASS 3A Clarke County (11-2) 21, Mobile Christian (9-4) 16 Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-1) 29, American Christian (9-4) 21
Randolph County (12-1) 55, Sylvania (11-2) 24 Piedmont (12-1) 34, Colbert Heights (11-2) 13
CLASS 4A UMS-Wright (11-2) 31, Bibb County (11-2) 7 Andalusia (12-1) 45, Aabama Christian (10-3) 13
Fayette County (11-2) 34, Hokes Bluff (10-3) 27 Saks (13-0) 42, Cherokee County (6-7) 14
CLASS 5A St. Paul's Episcopal (12-1) 52, Beauregard (10-2) 20 Demopolis (11-2) 35, Vigor (9-4) 14
St. Clair County (10-3) 27, Wenonah (10-2) 26 (OT) Briarwood Christian (13-0) 31, Etowah (11-2) 0
CLASS 6A Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-3) 29, Opelika (9-4) 27 Wetumpka (12-1) 69, Spanish Fort (11-2) 41
Pinson Valley (13-0) 51, Austin (12-1) 50 (OT) Clay-Chalkville (11-2) 31, Oxford (12-1) 15
CLASS 7A McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-0) 27, Central-Phenix City (11-1) 26 (OT) Hoover (10-3) 31, Thompson (12-1) 12
AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs Semifinal Pairings (Friday, Dec. 1)
CLASS 1A Sweet Water (11-1) at Wadley (12-0) South Lamar (10-3) at Pickens County (11-2), Reform
CLASS 2A Leroy (11-2) at Goshen (12-1) Sulligent (12-1) at Lanett (13-0)
CLASS 3A Clarke County (11-2) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-1) Randolph County (12-1) at Piedmont (12-1)
CLASS 4A UMS-Wright (11-2) at Andalusia (12-1) Saks (13-0) at Fayette County (11-2), Fayette
CLASS 5A St. Paul's Episcopal (12-1)at Demopolis (11-2) St. Clair County (10-3) at Briarwood Christian (13-0)
CLASS 6A Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-3) at Wetumpka (12-1) Clay-Chalkville (11-2) at Pinson Valley (13-0)
CLASS 7A Super 7 Finals, Wed., Dec. 6, 7 p.m. McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-0) vs. Hoover (10-3)
UNIFIED GAME Super 7, Wed., Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills
