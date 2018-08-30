Showers, storms form Thursday afternoon

Birmingham, AL (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT: I have bumped up rain chances Thursday through Labor Day weekend. With the combination of a disturbance in the Gulf plus the position of high pressure, I think we will see scattered showers and storms today and tomorrow. Widely scattered rain and storms appears likely this weekend too. Just like yesterday, we can’t rule out a few strong storms.
Scattered storms will be ongoing through midnight and then tend to fade away. That means if you are going to watch UAB or Samford football this evening to pack a poncho.
Showers and storms appear possible now during high school football too.
Heading to Atlanta or Orlando to watch your favorite football team play? Showers and storms will be possible.
Fall officially begins in 22 days, though I still don’t see a cool down until maybe the middle of September!
Tropical Update: Tropical development is likely off the coast of Africa and by tomorrow we will likely have Tropical Storm Florence. Florence is forecast to become a hurricane and track westward over Labor Day Weekend. Data as of now does not show it impacting the United States at this time. If that changes then we will be the first to alert you!
Mainly quiet radar this morning turns stormy in some places later.
