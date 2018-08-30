Schedule for the second week of Sideline 2018

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We're one week in and rolling to another set of games this Friday night - it's time for week 2 of Sideline 2018!
We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.
And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It's up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.
Here are the games that we will be attending this Friday night, August 31. We'll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m.!
Game of the Week 1: Maplesville at Fultondale
Game of the Week 2: Piedmont at Addison
Homewood at Vestavia Hills
Mortimer Jordan at Cullman
Arab at West Point
Ramsay at Pinson Valley
Athens at Gardendale
Winfield at Fayette County
Vincent at Holy Spirit
Minor at Paul Bryant
Tuscaloosa County at Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)
Oxford at Gadsden City
Moody at Etowah
Spain Park at Bessemer City
Tarrant at Midfield
St. John’s College at Hoover
Hueytown at Helena
Calera at Pell City
John Carroll at Leeds
Montevallo at Shelby County
Briarwood at Chelsea
Jacksonville at Alexandria
White Plains at Ohatchee
Parker at Huffman
American Christian Academy at Woodlawn
