Ramsay parades through Birmingham celebrating Class 6A crown

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Ramsay Rams paraded through Birmingham streets on Friday.
They are the Magic City's first state football champions since the 1970s.
The parade was held downtown and started at 10th Avenue North and ended at Kelly Ingram Park.
The coach showed off the trophy as the band played and fans clapped.
"It's been a great thing for Birmingham City, showing that we still have talent here. We still have great students here. This is an up-and-coming area and I just hope it encourages people to continue to keep their kids in Birmingham City Schools," said Peggy Lee, the mother of one of the players.
Ramsay beat Opelika in the state's Class 6A championship game.
