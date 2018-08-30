Rain chances will continue over Labor Day weekend

Next Big Thing: Rain chances will lower next week, but we will have to watch the tropics. Watching an organized area of showers and storms along the Lesser Antilles that has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm early next week as it approaches the U.S. Still a lot of questions on whether it will develop. We will keep an eye on it. Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic near the coast of Africa we are watching another system that has a high chance (80%) of becoming our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Looks like the tropics will be active as we enter the month of September.

