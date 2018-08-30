Podcast: Eli Gold ready to kick off 30th year as voice of the Crimson Tide

Air It Out - Episode 1

Eli Gold speaks with Rick Karle on this week's Air It Out. (Source: WBRC)
By Sebastian Posey | August 30, 2018 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:19 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eli Gold is about to kick off his 30th season as the voice of the Crimson Tide. So just how did a kid from New York end up as the play-by-play announcer for the University of Alabama? Gold shares his journey from Brooklyn to Bama in the inaugural episode of Air It Out w/ Rick Karle.

Plus Gold reflects on how hockey was the reason he ended up in the state of Alabama. And recalls his hiring not being a popular one at first in Tuscaloosa.

