Montevallo police warn about phone scam

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) - Montevallo police officers have a warning about a recent scam in which someone impersonating a police officer tries to get your money.
It seems that every time you get a call from a number you don’t know, you have to assume it is a telemarketer or scammer. Now these scammers are going to extreme measures to get you to pick up your phone.
It’s a phone call from a person claiming to be a cop, demanding money, and threatening to arrest you, which would get the attention of just about anyone.
David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau says don’t let this intimidate you.
“Stop and think before you do something on an emotional level and hand them over a debit card number or credit card number, then realize you’ve made a mistake. Stop and think, ‘does this make any sense? Did I really do something that would warrant the police department calling me?’ If you haven’t, then hang up,” Smitherman explained.
Montevallo police took to social media, letting folks know they are seeing a lot of these calls in their area. Some calls even popping up from the same number as the police department, but it’s a scam.
“The police department is not going to call you and demand that you pay a ticket or a fine via wire transfer, or prepaid debit cards or any other way,” Smitherman continued.
