Karle’s Korner: A second chance for Chris Stewart

Fast forward to last week when I visited the Crimson Tide basketball and baseball play-by-play announcer and his wife Christy in their Hoover home. Chris was wearing an eye patch that he jokingly told me made him look like the new mascot for Hoover High School. His spirits were high, his energy nearly returned. Once again, Chris was showing me that he did what it took to succeed - did what it took to live. For it was just over two months prior that Chris Stewart was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke.