Karle’s Korner: Saban’s boat trip & that TMZ video; great PR for a great coach

As the video went viral, it showed a person who is thought of as off-the-wall intense to instead being, well, like one of us. And it's not the first time we've seen the Bama coach turn to mush. When he's around his wife Terry, you know who's the boss (and it's not Nick). When you talk with him about his granddaughter Amelie the coach's eyes shine, and when you mention the Eagles or Joe Walsh or the Rolling Stones, he lights up. The electric slide? The coach falls for it every time. Did I mention the sport of golf? While Saban's job is coaching football, his passion is playing 18 holes- and while he brings competitiveness to the links, he tells me he can actually be on the golf course for 4-5 hours and NOT think of football. Oh, and Coach Saban's other love? Cars. His father owned a filling station in West Virginia, and Saban has often told me that if it wasn't for a coach named Don James who encouraged him to coach, he would likely have gone into the automotive business (which he finally has in his 60's, as he owns three Mercedes dealerships).