Karle’s Korner: Race legend Red Farmer remembers a good friend 25 years after losing him

Red Farmer was 61 the day he lost his good friend. Today he's 86 and living alone, three years after his wife Joan passed. Red is as busy as ever these days and he likes it that way. It keeps him young. It keeps his mind off his hardships. When he shows you around his Hueytown house (which is basically a racing museum what with hundreds of racing trophies), Red is quick with a story about Davey. Or Bobby. Or Ralph Earnhardt. Yet his mind drifts back to Davey, a young man who he insists would have challenged the win totals of Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson if he had lived.