Karle’s Korner: Pat Sullivan - the fighter keeps on fighting

His good friend Darryl Dubose faithfully carries his oxygen tank at his side as the football legend shuffles into the Old Overton clubhouse. His eyes are bright and his voice is strong- and he wants to make sure that we know how much he appreciates his wife, Darryl, his family and all of those who are behind the tournament. That's my friend Pat Sullivan: It's never been about him, but about others. And while he welcomes the golfers via a microphone on the practice green, his eyes well up as he again reminds us how blessed he has been.