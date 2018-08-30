Karle’s Korner: Joe Namath turns 75 - how did that happen?

I have always remembered Joe as both a great quarterback and a fast-living cultural phenomena, but after spending time with him as his home, I now think of him as being forthcoming and vulnerable. No subject was off limits during our interview, and man, did we talk it up: From athletics to alcoholism, from Marsha Brady to divorce, it seemed that the more he talked about his highs and lows the more cathartic it was for him. And as I sat only feet away from him and listened to Joe talk about his life's highs and lows, the more I thought to myself, "This is a really good man."