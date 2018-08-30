Karle’s Korner: Emanuel Bell less than 2 months from major milestone

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - I always knew he was a fighter. I always knew that he would do everything in his power to beat it. While his future remains untold, Wenonah High School girls basketball coach Emanuel Bell is nearing a milestone. The coach is less than two months away from reaching two years from being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. To understand what an achievement this is, you need only look at numbers. Sadly, the 5-year survival rate for those diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer is between four and ten percent. Emanuel's take? Why can't he be the one-in-ten or one-in-25 people who get through it? Why not?