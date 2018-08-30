Karle’s Korner: Bama’s Eddie Conyers 90 years young & still going strong

Eddie Conyers is an Alabama legend. He, perhaps, does not possess the name recognition of a Joe Namath or a Julio Jones, but those Bama greats certainly know and love Eddie. You see, this ninety-year-old has been the Alabama practice official since 1962, and in a few weeks, he will begin his 56th year of working practices, every day, heat or cold, rain or shine. Conyers was 34 years old when Coach Bryant asked him to help with practice- you see, the coach thought that having an official at practice to call penalties during scrimmages would be more effective than trying to figure out those calls himself. So onto the field walked Eddie Conyers, and nearly six decades later, he's still going strong.