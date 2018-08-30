Jeh Jeh: McAdory wins big time rivalry game over Bessemer City

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - Two schools, separated by only 2.7 miles.
Everyone knows someone from the other side. Some even live in the same community, but the lines to the school districts fall close by. That is what you get when Mcadory and Bessemer City play each other.
It was Senior night Friday at McAdory and the Yellow Jacket seniors came ready to play. First play of the game, Bessemer City quarterback Jason Foster's first pass was tipped in the air and Khalid Leonard of Mcadory got the interception and ran to the nine yard line.
The very next play, Phillip Brown carried five guys into the end zone with him to score the first touchdown of the game with only 30 seconds off the clock.
The score would remain 7-0 the rest of the first quarter.
In the 2nd quarter, Foster avoided a rush and threw in the middle of the field across his body and his pass was picked off for the second time, this time by Braxton Warren.
Then later in the quarter, on a play that looked like Gus Malzahn had drawn up, Kelvin Wallace got the ball on a speed sweep and went untouched for 54 yards to make it 14-0.
Bessemer City did have one positive defensive play when McAdory quarterback Malcolm Askew fumbled and the Tigers recovered.
The third quarter started with a bang. Phillip Brown returned the opening kickoff 95 yards to make it 21-0 for Mcadory.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Bessemer City did the exact same thing. Jalen Conwell took their kickoff back 90 yards to give Bessemer their first score of the night.
Later in the fourth quarter, McAdory continued to pour it on. Jordan Snakeel scored a 20-yard touchdown.
Bessemer City, after trying to come back, scored a nice 75-yard touchdown from a tipped pass to finish the game 30-13.
McAdory improves to 4-3 while Bessemer City falls to 4-3 for the year.
