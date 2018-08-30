Huffman Vikings have eyes set on playoff berth

Huffman Vikings have eyes set on playoff berth
August 17, 2015 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:56 PM
Vikings preparing for Friday's regular season opener versus Wenonah. (Source: Sheldon Haygood/WBRC)
Vikings preparing for Friday's regular season opener versus Wenonah. (Source: Sheldon Haygood/WBRC)
Alex Wilson is back for another season as the Vikings head coach. (Source: Sheldon Haygood/WBRC)
Alex Wilson is back for another season as the Vikings head coach. (Source: Sheldon Haygood/WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Optimism is running rampant at Huffman High School surrounding the Vikings football team.

Head coach Alex Wilson says there's a lot of raw talent this year, Last year Huffman finished with a record of 4-6 with two of those losses coming by a single point.

Linebacker Terrence Harris says the team has worked hard during the off-season.

The Vikings open up the regular season Friday at Wenonah. A win could kick start a possible post-season run for Huffman.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.