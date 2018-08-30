High school football Week 9 final scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:
Class 7A Auburn 28, Jeff Davis 21 Baker 42, Foley 14 Bob Jones 43, Buckhorn 26 Central-Phenix City 58, Prattville 3 Davidson 41, Murphy 14 Enterprise 31, Lee-Montgomery 26 Fairhope 31, Alma Bryant 12 Gadsden City 48, Huntsville 21 Hewitt-Trussville 21, James Clemens 20 Hoover 20, Thompson 0 Mountain Brook 24, Huffman 17 Spain Park 23, Oak Mountain 20 Vestavia Hills 41, Tuscaloosa County 0
Class 6A Albertville 42, Southside-Gadsden 28 Baldwin County 28, LeFlore 21 Bessemer City 47, Brookwood 14 Blount 45, Gulf Shores 7 Chelsea 51, Helena 23 Cullman 34, Brewer 14 Daphn e 41, Robertsdale 7 Decatur 23, Muscle Shoals 22 Dothan 21, Northview 20 Fort Payne 23, Pell City 21 Hartselle 44, Columbia 0 Hazel Green 28, Florence 14 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 59, Selma 14 Hueytown 15, Homewood 10 Jackson-Olin 31, Parker 21 McAdory 38, Northridge 17 Minor 60, Walker 42 Opelika 35, Pelham 17 Park Crossing 56, Clay-Chalkville 17 Pinson Valley 21, Carver-Birmingham 14 Ramsay 23, Smiths Station 0 Shades Valley 44, John Carroll Catholic 19 Sidney Lanier 26, Stanhope Elmore 20 Wetumpka 41, Benjamin Russell 14
Class 5A Alexandria 42, Crossville 14 Beauregard 52, Lincoln 3 Briarwood Christian 12, Pleasant Grove 7 Brooks 16, East Limestone 15 B.T. Washington 50, Chilton County 33 Calera 43, Marbury 0 Carroll 35, Greenville 15 Central-Clay County 28, Talladega 12 Charles Henderson 54, Headland 10 Dallas County 23, Central-Tuscaloosa 11 Demopolis 56, Jemison 7 Eufaula 28, Rehobeth 7 Fairfield 27, Moody 30 Fairview 21, Springville 17 Guntersville 14, Arab 9 Lee-Huntsville 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 7 Mae Jemison 34, Lawrence County 21 Mortimer Jordan 60, Hayden 36 Russellville 40, Ardmore 17 Scottsboro 56, Etowah 26 Shelby County 50, Woodlawn 34 St. Paul's Episcopal 48, Faith Academy 21 Sylacauga 27, Cleburne 22 West Point 47, Curry 12
Class 4A Anniston 27 Oneonta 17 Ashville 35, White Plains 21 Cherokee County 35, Jacksonville 21 Childersburg 48, Dadeville 46 Dale County 28, Ashford 27 Dora 28, Good Hope 7 Haleyville 38, Fayette County 0 Handley 47, Holtville 34 Leeds 49, Munford 25 Madison Academy 54, DAR 14 Madison County 51, Westminster Christian 21 Montgomery Academy 29, Alabama Christian 3 Northside 35, Oak Grove 14 Randolph 28, Sardis 27 Rogers 10, Wilson 3 Saint James 33, Trinity Presbyterian 21 Saks 34, Hokes Bluff 28 Tallassee 56, Elmore County 22 UMS-Wright 42, Monroe County 0 West Blocton 77, Holt 22 West Limestone 26, Deshler 19 Winfield 14, Hamilton 7 W.S. Neal 32, Escambia County 20
Class 3A Bayside Academy 44, Flomaton 24 Beulah 34, B.B. Comer 20 Central Coosa 33, Southside-Selma 18 Clements 13, Elkmont 7 East Lawrence 30, Colbert Heights 24 Fultondale 33, Locust Fork 0 Geraldine 21, North Sand Mountain 14 Gordo 47, Greene County 0 Hillcrest-Evergreen 49, Excel 8 Holly Pond 27, Vinemont 22 J.B. Pennington 37, Susan Moore 6 Lauderdale County 39, Colbert County 7 Mobile Christian 27, Cottage Hill Christian 0 Montevallo 49, Carbon Hill 0 Montgomery Academy 28, Prattville Christian 16 Oakman 27, American Christian 0 Ohatchee 40, Glencoe 7 Opp 32, Daleville 29 Pike County 54, Goshen 13 Plainview 20, New Hope 0 Providence Christian 41, Houston Academy 7 Randolph County 28 Walter Wellborn 27 Slocomb 47, Straughn 27 Sylvania 56, Brindlee Mountain 0 T.R. Miller 49, Clarke County 35 Weaver 44 Pleasant Valley 0 West Morgan 17, Lexington 7 Wicksburg 29, Geneva 28
Class 2A Bullock County 56, Abbeville 22 Cleveland 28, Cold Springs 0 Elba 48, Zion Chapel 21 Fyffe 56, Gaston 14 Geneva County 48, Barbour County 19 G.W. Long 41, Cottonwood 13 Horseshoe Bend 33, Woodland 8 Ider 34, Westbrook Christian 26 Keith 34, Thorsby 12 Leroy 40, J.U. Blacksher 28 Luverne 46, Central-Hayneville 16 Mars Hill Bible 18, Hatton 6 New Brockton 57, Calhoun 0 Ranburne 41, Vincent 19 R.C. Hatch 47, Francis Marion 6 Red Bay 30, Phil Campbell 13 Reeltown 52, Fayetteville 42 Samson 28, Ariton 17 Sand Rock 42, Section 0 Southern Choctaw 20, Chickasaw 6 St. Luke's Episcopal 41, Choctaw County 0 Sulligent 35, Lamar County 21 Tanner 42, Falkville 16 Verbena 54, Autaugville 0
Class 1A Brantley 63, McKenzie 7 Cedar Bluff 29, Spring Garden 24 Decatur Heritage 42, Lynn 26 Gaylesville 50, Jacksonville Christian 24 Hackleburg 45, Shoals Christian 18 Hubbertville 40, Brilliant 8 Isabella 61, Ellwood Christian 0 Kinston 50, Florala 24 Linden 61, J.F. Shields 0 Maplesville 43, Loachapoka 0 Marengo 78, McIntosh 12 Millry 30, A.L. Johnson 8 Notasulga 58, Highland Home 7 Pickens County 61, Berry 14 Pleasant Home 45, Red Level 40 Ragland 49, Appalachian 28 Sumiton Christian 53, Meek 32 Sweet Water 60, Fruitdale 0 Vina 27, Tharptown 26 Wadley 61, Donoho 16 Winterboro 48, Victory Christian 32 Woodville 12, Coosa Christian 6