Gus Malzahn has high expectations for the Tigers in 2015

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Early preseason college football polls indicate 2015 could be a very successful year for the Auburn Tigers.
The Tigers are ranked in the top ten of many polls, and head coach Gus Malzahn expects even more from his team.
Malzahn, speaking during day one of the SEC Media Days in Hoover, talked about how far his team has come since last season. He says everyone has worked extremely hard to get better.
Malzahn has implemented a motto "count on me" that has allowed each person to hold others accountable and at the same time to take ownership.
The Tigers play Louisville and LSU early on the schedule and that should give an early indication of just how good Auburn can be.
