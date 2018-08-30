Filing tax exemptions online in JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County will hopefully be the first county in the state to offer the option of filing tax exemptions online.
The process was set to be available starting Thursday, but has been delayed. The Jefferson County Commission is seeking the attorney general’s opinion to find out if the service conflicts with state law.
The commission voted to allow the county tax assessor to run the new online operation. This will be for homestead exemption, disability and if you are over 65 years old. It’s not always easy for people to get downtown, especially if you have a children, or if you are disabled.
“If you are a person applying for disability, then he is disabled. He could be blind or she could be blind. Unable to walk. I’ve seen them struggling to come in and apply for disability if they are disabled,” Gaynell Hendricks, Jefferson County Tax Assessor, said.
Hendricks said she hopes to have the new service up and running in a couple of weeks. There will be a computer in the office to instruct people how to use the service.
