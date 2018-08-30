Explosion, building collapse injures at least 8 in Chicago

CHICAGO (RNN) - At least eight people suffered serious-to-critical injuries from the collapse of the roof on a water treatment plant Thursday.
The Chicago Tribune reported an explosion happened around 11 a.m. CT that caused the partial collapse at Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, located on the south side of the city. Larry Merritt, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman, said the eight had been taken to nearby hospitals.
At least two had been trapped inside, and firefighters continued to search for people. The agency that runs the plant stated the explosion happened in the sludge concentration building.
No cause has been reported.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.