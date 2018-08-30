CVS removes Enfamil from shelves after mom reports tainted formula

(RNN) - Enfamil, a popular baby formula, has temporarily been removed from CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide amid a report of tampering.
The pharmacy company said the formula is unavailable this week while the company conducts an internal review.
"We expect to resume the sale of these products shortly," a spokesperson for CVS said.
A mother in Pinellas County, FL, said that the Enfamil she purchased at CVS appeared to have been tainted with flour, she told WFTS. Though the container itself was sealed, the bag inside was undone.
She sent the product to Enfamil for testing.
CVS said they haven't yet found problems with the product outside the Tampa, FL area.
Employees at the pharmacy can help shoppers find an alternative product. "We apologize for any inconvenience," CVS said.
In 2017, a woman in Tucson, AZ, was sentenced to seven years of probation after admitting to switching formula with flour and other substances before returning it to stores for refunds, KOLD reported. A child got sick from the tainted formula but recovered.
