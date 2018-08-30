Countdown to Sideline: Wenonah HS football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - "We took a few bumps and bruises last year," Wenonah head coach Ronald Cheatham says. "Hopefully this year we can pass out some bumps and bruises."
Coach Cheatham has been roaming the sidelines at Wenonah for 28 years. The Dragons are coming off a disappointing 2014 season where they finished 4-5.
Cheatham says one of the strengths of this team will be senior leadership. One of those seniors is defensive lineman and Alabama commit, Quinnen Williams. "He works extremely hard in the weight room and that's the key to success. It's about work ethic," Cheatham says. "There's no magic wand. It's about going in and work and work and then find some more work to do."
Wenonah has about 14 starters back off last year's team, so the Dragons have some good building blocks.
They open up at home on August 21 against Huffman.
