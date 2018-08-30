Countdown to Sideline: Thompson HS football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - "He's brought a lot of determination and he's brought success here and everybody can see that." That's Thompson High School defensive lineman Thomas Rayam, Jr. speaking about new head coach Mark Freeman.
Freeman comes to Alabaster from Spanish Fort where he won the 2012 and 2013 5A state titles.
Success? Freeman knows all about that. He's been a head coach in Alabama for 16 seasons and his teams have played for the championship in eight of those.
Freeman led Bessemer Academy to four state titles earlier in his career.
However, he's got his work cut out for him in Alabaster. The warriors went 0-10 last season and haven't been to the playoffs since 2006.
When you take over a program that has struggled for that amount of time, the first thing you have to do is change the culture.
"Just work habits, consistency, every day you're gonna get better than you were yesterday," Freeman says. "We tell them it's about making choices. You have to make a choice to come in here and get better."
Thompson opens the season on August 21 at home against Wetumpka.
