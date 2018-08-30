Countdown to Sideline: Shades Valley football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Everything's new at Shades Valley this year: A New coach, and for the most part, new players. David Partridge takes over the Mounties this year for former coach Bill Smith.
It's a team that lost 33 seniors, including Daron Payne who signed with Alabama, receiver/kick returner Keith Mixon who signed with Mississippi State, plus do-everything quarterback Rashad Louie.
Partridge has never been a head coach. He didn't coach at all last year and before that, he served ten seasons as defensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville.
Aside from the on the field challenges, Partridge says his biggest challenge was off the field. "I came in to equipment that wasn't good for those kids," Partridge says. "There was things there I wouldn't put on my own child and that's kind of my barometer on how I'm gonna do it... I've spent a lot of time and effort mainly on that."
As for the identity of his team? "Effort is what we want our identity to be," Partridge says.
Shades Valley opens the season on August 21 at Florence.
