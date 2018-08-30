Countdown to Sideline: Pleasant Grove football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - "I think that really served as a good teaching lesson for the guys to figure out how hard they have to train and prepare themselves for the season," Pleasant Grove coach Jim Elgin said. Elgin is speaking of last year's 5A state championship game that Pleasant Grove lost to St. Paul's.
The Spartans have lots of players back on offense, but they do have to replace their quarterback Dejuan Feagan. He and his twin brother Kejuan have both graduated.
The goal hasn't changed, though. They want to get back to another state title game. "They've worked hard and I'm proud of the way they've worked. It's just the focus and state of mind of trying to get back to where they want to go," says Elgin.
The defense will be a work in progress. Two defensive backs, two linebackers, and two defensive ends have all moved on. "We've got capable personnel in there," Elgin says. "It's just a matter of them getting reps and being in game situations."
Pleasant Grove opens the season on August 28 at home against Center Point.
