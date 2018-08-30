Countdown to Sideline: Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) - Chemistry.
That was the emphasis in the offseason for the Mountain Brook Spartans. Now they hope the chemistry that comes with a veteran team pays off on the football field.
"The number one thing to me is coming together as a group and playing for one another," Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager said. "Not just doing it because you enjoy the game but because the person next to you means something to you."
The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season.
However, they've got more than 40 seniors on this team.
"This group that I'm coaching now they were born my first year that I arrived at Mountain Brook so I've seen them come up from being in diapers to now their senior year in football so I'm excited to see all that come to fruition," Yeager said.
Sixteen starters are back from last year's Mountain Brook team. That includes 10 on the offensive side.
The Spartans open the season Aug. 19 at Gulf Shores.
