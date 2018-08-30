Countdown to Sideline: Hewitt-Trussville football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The offensive backfield at Hewitt-Trussville should be fun to watch in 2015. Three of the best in the state reside there.
First up, you've got senior quarterback Zach Thomas. Thomas was the Fox6 Sideline 7A offensive player of the year in 2014.
Then you've got tailback and Ole Miss commit Jarrion Street. And don't forget about fullback Bailey McElwain: He's headed west to play at Stanford.
Second-year head coach Josh Floyd likes what he sees of his team so far and his offense especially. "I think we'll be more balanced on the offensive side of the ball. I've been really pleased with our receivers this summer. They've come a long way. Our offensive line is really coming along and our backfield is as good as anybody around," Floyd said.
The Huskies got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year against Gadsden City to end the season at 5-6.
This year they're looking to last longer in the playoffs, but it won't be easy. They compete in one of the toughest regions in Alabama, 7A Region 3.
"It's as good as it gets," Floyd said. "I enjoy it. I don't think we'd want it any other way. We get to play the best of the best."
