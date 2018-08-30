Celebrating the Queen of Soul - Aretha Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News will carry Aretha Franklin’s funeral on BOUNCE TV Friday, August 31 at 8 a.m. CT.
This farewell memorial special celebrates the “Queen of Soul” and the legacy she leaves behind.
The funeral will take place at the Greater Grace Temple in Franklin’s beloved hometown of Detroit.
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters and Marvin Sapp are among the 19 artists scheduled to perform at the family-and-friends-only service. Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Former President Bill Clinton will be among the high-profile speakers.
The entire day of programming will be commercial-free.
Bounce TV is available over the air via antenna on WBRC 6.2. It’s also available via several area cable providers.
List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:
CableOne – Channel 487
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Comcast – Channel 220
Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa
Northland Cable – Channel 117
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform
OTELCO – Channel 85
Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead
Spectrum TV
Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363
Birmingham, Bessemer
Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2
Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.
USA Communications – Channel 274
Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside
West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media
You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
