Missing 10-year-old Madison County boy returns home

MADISON COUNTY AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tell us a missing 10-year-old has returned home.
Just before 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, investigators say 10-year-old Diesel Plaster returned home and is with his family and appears to be okay.
On Wednesday evening, neighbors in the Mount Carmel subdivision as well as authorities were searching for him after he was last seen near the Dollar General on Ryland Pike.
Family members say Diesel has a Boy Scout background and could’ve been trying to go the family farm in Paint Rock Valley.
Investigators are speaking with Plaster.
