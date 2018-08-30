Missing 10-year-old Madison County boy returns home

Just before 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, investigators say 10-year-old Diesel Plaster returned home and is with his family and appears to be okay.

Missing 10-year-old Madison County boy returns home
August 30, 2018

MADISON COUNTY AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tell us a missing 10-year-old has returned home.

On Wednesday evening, neighbors in the Mount Carmel subdivision as well as authorities were searching for him after he was last seen near the Dollar General on Ryland Pike.

Family members say Diesel has a Boy Scout background and could’ve been trying to go the family farm in Paint Rock Valley.

Have you seen him? (Source: WAFF Viewer)

Investigators are speaking with Plaster.

