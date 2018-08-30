ASWA releases high school football pre-season rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their poll for pre-season rankings with two Hoover High School and McAdory High School topping the 6A and 5A polls, respectively.



ASWA High School Football Poll

Preseason

(First place votes and 2012 record in parentheses).



Class 6A



1. Hoover (34) (15-0) 408 2. Clay-Chalkville (12-2) 297 3. McGill-Toolen (11-1) 241 4. Auburn (11-2) 240 5. Opelika (10-5) 195 6. Mountain Brook

(11-2) 109 7. Tuscaloosa Co.

(9-3) 84 8. Florence (7-4) 78 9. Davidson (8-2) 63 10. Carver-Montgomery

(12-2) 46

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (10-3) 42, Oxford (6-4) 38, Bob Jones (8-4) 31, Daphne (8-4) 16, Central-Phenix City (7-4) 13, Blount (6-5) 10, Decatur (7-4) 10, Enterprise (7-4) 5, Spain Park (10-3) 5, Shades Valley (5-6) 4, Foley (8-4) 3.



Class 5A



1. McAdory (17)

(14-1) 348 2. Spanish Fort (12) (14-1) 321 3. Homewood (3)

(9-2) 249 4. Benjamin Russell (1)

(11-2) 234 5. Jackson (1)

(9-2) 217 6. St. Paul's (11-3) 135 7. Hartselle (8-5) 108 8. Muscle Shoals

(13-1) 95 9. Cullman (10-3) 80 10. Demopolis (9-3) 72

Others receiving votes: Briarwood Chr. (6-7) 40; Eufaula (8-3) 19, Vigor (8-4) 10, Fort Payne (10-1) 4, Southside-Gadsden (6-4) 4, Russellville (9-3) 1, Wenonah (10-2) 1.



Class 4A



1. UMS-Wright (28) (13-2) 389 2. Oneonta (6)

(14-1) 319 3. Calera (8-3) 229 4. Charles Henderson

(9-4) 215 5. Central-Clay Co.

(10-2) 182 6. Dadeville (10-2) 178 7. Beauregard (11-2) 104 8. Dora (12-2) 75 9. Madison Co. (12-2) 73 10. Cleburne Co.

(5-5) 58

Others receiving votes: J.O. Johnson (11-2) 41, Tallassee (9-3) 27, Munford (8-4) 18, Thomasville (8-3) 12, Andalusia (6-5) 6, Lincoln (6-6) 5, DAR (5-6) 3, Sardis (6-5) 2, Central-Florence (7-4) 1, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-8) 1



Class 3A



1. Madison Acad. (33)

(13-2) 405 2. Leeds (1) (11-2) 297 3. Piedmont (11-1) 253 4. Fayette Co.

(12-3) 252 5. Straughn (9-4) 188 6. T.R. Miller

(10-2) 169 7. Deshler (9-4) 90 8. Daleville (10-1) 70 9. Geraldine (9-3) 62 10. Hamilton (10-1) 52

Others receiving votes: W.S. Neal (9-3) 40, Opp (6-4) 16, Trinity (9-3) 15, Hanceville (7-4) 11, Bayside (7-5) 10, Lauderdale Co. (12-2) 7, Colbert Co. (8-5) 1.



Class 2A



1. Tanner (33) (14-0) 404 2. Washington Co. (1)

(13-2) 261 3. Reeltown (12-2) 257 4. Walter Wellborn

(9-3) 222 5. Fyffe (11-1) 184 6. Oakman (10-2) 174 7. Mobile Chr.

(9-4) 116 8. G.W. Long

(10-2) 113 9. Lanett (8-2) 53 10. Woodland (10-3) 43

Others receiving votes: Lamar Co. (9-4) 37, Sweet Water (11-3) 27, N. Sand Mountain (8-3) 20, Fultondale (10-3) 11, Cottonwood (5-5) 5, Elba (6-5) 4, Ohatchee (2-8) 4, Sand Rock (5-6) 2, Sheffield (6-6) 1.



Class 1A



1. Brantley (26) (15-0) 376 2. Marion Co. (2)

(13-2) 263 3. Linden (2)

(11-2) 259 4. Pickens Co. (3)

(11-3) 246 5. Maplesville (1)

(11-2) 238 6. Addison (7-3) 141 7. R.A. Hubbard

(7-5) 90 8. Geneva Co.

(8-3) 89 9. Hackleburg (10-2) 73 10. Berry (8-5) 62

Others receiving votes: Notasulga (8-4) 37, Ragland (9-1) 24, Gaylesville (3-7) 13, Hubbertville (9-4) 11, Parrish (5-5) 9, McIntosh (8-6) 4, Spring Garden (9-3) 2, Cedar Bluff (10-1) 1.



AISA



1. Edgewood Acad. (31)

(14-0) 399 2. Clarke Prep (2)

(11-2) 309 3. Tuscaloosa Acad.(1) (13-0) 255 4. Restoration Acad.

(13-1) 187 5. Pickens Acad.

(10-3) 164 6. Fort Dale Acad.

(8-4) 154 7. Pike Liberal

(1-9) 137 8. Lee Scott

(11-2) 93 9. Crenshaw Chr.

(7-5) 69 10. Macon-East

(6-5) 63

Others receiving votes: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Ashford Acad. (9-4) 48, Monroe Acad. (10-2) 34, Sparta Acad. (5-6) 8, Glenwood Acad. (7-4) 7, Escambia Acad. (6-5) 4, Marengo Acad. (7-5) 3, Autauga Acad. (10-2) 2, Coosa Valley Acad. (4-7) 1, Jackson Acad. (3-7) 1.