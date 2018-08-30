2015 AHSAA Super 7

By WBRC Staff | November 28, 2015 at 4:27 AM CST - Updated August 30 at 2:53 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - After 15 weeks, it comes down to one more game for 14 teams across Alabama.

Eight of the 14 teams (Maplesville, Cedar Bluff, Piedmont, Leeds, Fayette County, Mortimer Jordan, Clay-Chalkville and Spain Park) are in the WBRC FOX6 coverage area.

Maplesville, Leeds and Clay-Chalkville are reigning champions and looking to defend their titles.

First row, from left: Phil Lazenby, Bayside Academy; Ed Rigby, Elba; Jonathan McWhorter, Cedar Bluff; Tim Meacham, Hewitt-Trussville Unified Team; AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese; Dana Stewart, Lee County Unified Team; Brent Hubbert, Maplesville; Paul Benefield, Fyffe; Steve Smith, Piedmont. Back row, from left: Shawn Raney, Spain Park; Ben Blackmon, Spanish Fort; Dusty Gooden, Mortimer Jordan; Lance Tucker, Fayette County; Keith Etheredge, Leeds; Steve Mask, St. Paul's Episcopal; Jerry Hood, Clay-Chalkville; Caleb Ross, McGill-Toolen. (Source: AHSAA)

All seven games can be seen on WBRC. Two of them will be available on WBRC FOX6 and five will be available on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2.

If you aren't near a TV during the games, you can also watch our live stream on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, or in the WBRC Sideline Plus app. Just click on the 'AHSAA Super 7 Live' tab in the menu of either app.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 1A: Thursday, December 3 @ 3 p.m. on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2

Maplesville v. Cedar Bluff

  • 2A: Friday, December 4 @ 3 p.m. on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2

Elba v. Fyffe

  • 3A: Thursday, December 3 @ 11 a.m. on WBRC FOX6

Bayside Academy v. Piedmont

  • 4A: Friday, December 4 @ 11 a.m. on WBRC FOX6

Leeds v. Fayette County

  • 5A: Thursday, December 3 @ 7 p.m. on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2

St. Paul's v. Mortimer Jordan

  • 6A: Friday, December 4 @ 7 p.m. on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2

Spanish Fort v. Clay-Chalkville

  • 7A: Wednesday, December 2 @ 7 p.m. on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2

McGill-Toolen v. Spain Park

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

Bessemer - Bright House Networks - Channel 226 or 363

Birmingham - Bright House Networks - Channel 226 or 363

Birmingham Metro - Charter Communications - Channel 81 or 192

Blount County - Charter Communications - Channel 192

Cullman - Charter Communications - Channel 174

Gadsden - Comcast - Channel 220

Jasper - Charter Communications - Channel 192

Northport - Charter Communications - Channel 81 or 192

Oneonta - OTELCO - Channel 85

Talladega - Charter Communications - Channel 192

Tuscaloosa - Comcast - Channel 220

*Not available on DISH Network, DirecTV or AT&T U-Verse

You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

