Record-setting Samford Quarterback is also a champion duck caller

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - He may be a record-setting Samford quarterback, but Devlin Hodges also excels at something else: Duck calling. While the former Mortimer Jordan High School star has set 21 school records at Samford University, the college senior-to-be has put his name in some other record books with his unique duck calls.
Hodges has loved duck hunting ever since he was a kid. Years ago, he picked up a duck call and became proficient at mastering different calls.
Hodges was so intrigued by duck calling that he decided to enter a few duck calling competitions and then some more.
At the tender age of 13, Hodges won the World Junior Duck Calling Championship and he has didn't stopped there. Just this past weekend, Hodges took home the title at the State Of Alabama Duck Calling Championships.
Football practice begins in early August for the Samford Bulldogs. Until then, the young man his teammates call "Duck" will be working hard at his two crafts: callings plays and calling ducks.
